A new way to start the new year is the recent victory the ruling party got in its latest case with the opposition PDP and SDP in the court of law

The All Progressives Congress defeated the PDP and the SDP in its three pre-election cases at the court in Bayelsa state

The court in its fresh verdict ruled that the case against Nigeria's main party was not filed within the stipulated time

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has defeated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in three pre-election cases filed against candidates of the party.

The SDP had dragged the House of Representatives member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, to court seeking the nullification of the primaries that produced him.

Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli and other APC candidates defeated the PDP and SDP in court. Photo credit: Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli

Source: Facebook

How APC won in court

The PDP had dragged House of Representatives member representing Southern Federal Constituency, Hon Preye Oseke, and the candidate for Bayelsa Central, Mr Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, to court seeking their disqualification from contesting the February 25 elections.

Court recent verdict

However, in a ruling on New Year’s Day, Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen dismissed the suit filed against the APC candidates describing them as incompetent, The Sun Newspaper reported.

Justice Dashen in an effort to save time read a summary of the judgment which dismissed the cases to the plaintiffs and defendants.

Source: Legit.ng