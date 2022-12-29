The Ekiti state governorship tribunal has upheld the election that produced Governor Biodun Oyebanji in June

Segun Oni of the SDP has challenged the election result at the tribunal after he came second in the poll earlier this year

Justices Wilfred Kpochi, the chairman of the panel, in his judgment on Thursday, dismissed the petition for lacking head and tail

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - The election of Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti 2022 governorship election has been upheld by the tribunal.

The election, which was held in June, earlier this year, was upheld by the Ekiti state governorship election petition tribunal in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Channels Television reported.

Court dismisses petition challenging Oyebanji's victory in Ekiti Photo Credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

All you need to know about tribunal judgment on APC victory in Ekiti election

Recall that Oyebanji was the former secretary to the state government and was declared the winner of the election after winning the votes of 15 of the 16 local governments in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The APC candidate polled 184,057 votes to defeat his closest rival, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who garnered 82,211 votes. Bisi Kolawole, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 67,457 votes during the election.

Latest about tribunal judgment in Ekiti, APC, SDP, Biodun Oyebanji, Segun Oni, 2023 election

Oni had challenged the outcome of the election at the tribunal but the petition was dismissed on Thursday, December 29.

The chairman and a member of the panel, Justices Wilfred Kpochi and Sa'ad Zadawa, in their judgment, resolved all contentious issues against Oni and his party, SDP.

The panel in their decision also held that the petition Oni filed against the returning Oyebanji and his running mate, Monisade Afuye had woefully failed, it neither has a head nor tail.

Tension in southwest state as police shut down house of assemble over thugs attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti state house of assembly has been taken over by the police over an intelligent report of planned attacks by some unknown thugs.

One of the workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was an order from the state police command that everyone should vacate the facility in the interest of peace.

Armed security officers were stationed at different strategic locations around the premises of the state command.

Source: Legit.ng