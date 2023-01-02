The All Progressive Congress (APC) has made another stride towards dominating polls at the forthcoming general elections

Oyo, Ibadan - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be losing grip on the southwestern region following the latest high-profile defection from the party.

Olusegun Olaleye aka radical brother, a two-term legislator at the Oyo state house of parliament has switched allegiance to the All Progress Congress (APC).

Olusegun Olaleye said Tinubu has been instrumental to his political career and it was time to reciprocate the gesture. Photo: Hon. Olusegun Olaleye - Radical Brother, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He made this known to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Monday, January 2.

The renowned legislator was believed to have run his two-term in the Oyo state parliament between 2011 and 2019 under the umbrella of the APC before defecting to the PDP where he won the ticket to run for the Ibadan North legislative seat in the forthcoming polls under the umbrella of the PDP.

According to his resignation letter addressed to the leadership of the party, he revealed that his resignation from the party was informed by his zeal to support the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

As reported by the Daily Independent, Olaleye said:

“This decision is borne out of my conviction to support the presidential aspiration of Sen. Bola Tinubu under the banner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and this informed the major reason I decided to be on the same party platform with him and return home to my former party.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu gave all for our success at the poll in Oyo State under the banner of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011 and I was part of that government as honourable member from Ibadan North Constituency 2."

He revealed that it was time to reciprocate the gesture of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his political career and that of Oyo state in general as he was instrumental in instituting the party into Oyo state politics with the APC platform where he won two of his previous elections.

