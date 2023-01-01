The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has declared that the 2023 general election is very crucial to Nigeria's overall recovery.

Obi said that Nigeria is highly blessed with both human and material resources, and only needs a conducive environment, which only good leadership can offer to bring about the country's overall recovery from its present state of dismay.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said the 2023 general election is very crucial to Nigeria's overall recovery. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomom

Source: Original

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Obi as giving the hint at the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra on Saturday, December 31, 2022, during a special church service to usher in the year, 2023.

He said:

""Nigeria is highly blessed, but needs good leadership to recover from its present state of dismay. The recovery, however, will be determined by the outcome of the 2023 general election. That is to say that our destiny is in our hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Power belongs to God, and he gives it to whoever He likes. So, Nigerians must pray fervently that God will bless the country with a president that will facilitate this recovery - a president that will use the wealth of the nation to work for the people.

"Nigeria is sinking; youths are leaving the country in droves in search of greener pastures because of bad economy; whereas Nigeria is high blessed with abundant resources. So, we're praying to have a president that will turn the country and its economy around."

Obi, who attended the All Night Service in the company of the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Senator (Dr) Victor Umeh, told his audience to take their destinies into their hands, and to be very careful not to make the mistake of recruiting a Chief Executive, who will pull the country from frying pan to the fire.

Earlier, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, in his New Year message, encouraged Nigerians not to be perturbed by the country's battered economy.

The cleric, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, urged youths, women and all people of goodwill to get their PVCs and vote in the direction that will bring hope to the country.

While criticizing the duo of Governor Charles Soludo, and Prince Arthur Eze over their antagonism against Peter Obi, the priest urged Nigerians, and Anambra voters, in particular, to ignore them, as their positions over Obi are self-serving.

"Considering the battered state of Nigeria's economy presently, Peter Obi is the hope Nigeria has. Don't listen to those saying that Obi will not win - they are not God. Soludo and Arthur Eze should leave Peter Obi alone. The governor should focus on the myriad of problems bedevilling Anambra State presently. He should address insecurity and should give us the Dubai/Taiwan state he promised.

"If they tell you not to support Peter Obi, who do they want you to support? Please, my spiritual children, do not listen to them. They are protecting their loot and their oil wells. They are aware that looting will end under Peter Obi as president.

"Soludo says that Obi's investments amount to nothing, but he borrowed as much as N100 billion in his first 100 days in office, but Obi did not borrow a dime in 8 years. I am very sure that Anambra and Southeast are firmly behind Peter Obi. Any Igbo man that refuses to queue into the OBIdient Movement is cursed already. I will speak the truth because I do not owe them anything. I have never, and will never go to their houses to beg them anything," he said.

Source: Legit.ng