The Benue State Governor Ortom has again charged Nigerians to arm themselves with their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, to enable them to vote for credible and trusted leaders in next year's general elections.

Governor Ortom gave the charge Sunday, December 25, at Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko Road, Makurdi while delivering his goodwill message at a church service to mark this year's Christmas celebration.

Governor Ortom has urged Nigerians to use their PVCs effectively. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

In a statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor, Ortom stated that the country was going through pains, hardship, and economic and security woes because those who were elected to lead the country at various levels have failed to leave up to their responsibility.

His words:

"The 2023 elections is the only opportunity we have. So those who are yet to collect their PVCs, please, I beg you in the name of God to do so because that is the only way you can exercise your franchise and restore hope and dignity to our country by electing leaders that have been tested and trusted who you can rely on and work with.

"One vote can make a difference. So if you want a change that will bring dignity and restoration to our country and promote economic development and add value to the development of humanity and restore security, that vote will count."

He encouraged the people to ensure that they participate in the forthcoming elections, stating that this time, there is no snatching of ballot boxes because they will not be there for anybody to snattch.

The governor noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will make a difference and so will the physical presence and participation of everyone.

Governor Ortom enjoined the people to remain firm and strong as they enter into 2023, pointing out that with prayers, faith and works, Nigerians would experience the good life that they desire.

He said:

"As I told you in 2020 the message that God gave me was that faith without works is dead. So whatever you want, it is important to ask God through prayers.

"Through having faith, through worship, through whatever in church but you must also do something on your own. To accomplish the faith that you have you must also apply for works and then he will perfect your ways."

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi? Gov Ortom Drops Stunning Revelation About His Preferred Presidential Candidate

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Governor Samuel Ortom urged Nigerians to support the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The Benue governor believes Obi is the best person that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

Speaking in Makurdi during Obi's visit to the IDPs camp, Ortom prayed for God to bless the former Anambra governor's aspiration to be the president.

Obi spends Christmas with IDPs

Obi visited the IDP camp located along Makurdi/Laafia road, where he donated the sum of N3 million.

He regretted the continuous stay of Nigerians in IDP camps across the country. Obi addressed the displaced persons, saying: "Nigerians should not be living in the camps in their country."

He called on the federal government to take action so they can return to their ancestral homes.

