A media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has demanded for an apology from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

Shaibu accused Governor Wike of alleged distortion of facts and fabrication of stories against revered political icons

Shaibu made the demand in response to claims made by Wike during his public outing in Port Harcourt, on Friday, December 30

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, has chided Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for his recent comments concerning the Obasanjo/Atiku administration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 31, Shaibu accused Governor Wike of telling unsubstantiated lies of what transpired during the 2003 presidential election cycle.

Shaibu accused Wike of twisting the facts of what transpired in 2003. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Part of the statement read:

“Suffice to say that Wike himself was nothing near the theater of events at the level of national politics at that time, but he nonetheless went ahead to fabricate stories that has been variously rendered by active participants whose account negate the impression that the Rivers helmsman desire to create.

“Whereas Wike demanded for a video or photo evidence of him and his co-travelers with political opponents of the PDP during their inglorious London meeting, it would be nice to subject the same Wike to the same standard of proof in showing evidence of what happened between Atiku and Obasanjo in 2003.

“Governor Wike cannot be rendering accounts of event that he is not eye-witness to, and which he, at that time, was distant from the theater of happenings at national politics.

“It is also shameful that Wike, in justifying his macabre conduct, seeks to desecrate the memory of late Chief Tony Anenih.

“Chief Anenih remained a close ally of Atiku Abubakar up to his last moment. Beyond that, the relationship between the Anenih political dynasty and that of Atiku remains cordial till date.

“It is therefore deserving that Wike renders an apology to President Olusegun Obasanjo,Vice President Atiku and the Anenih family.”

Source: Legit.ng