Atiku Abubakar has gotten the support of some Nigerians in Europe ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The diasporans say they are backing the former vice president because of his experience in governance

The group urged Nigerians home and abroad to forget about political affiliation and back the Atiku/Okowa presidency ahead of the elections

FCT, Abuja - A forum of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, under the aegis of Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar in Europe, has promised to mobilise not less than one million votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The forum said it desires a more secured, economically buoyant and better country for all, hence the need to support an experienced and well prepared leader against other presidential candidates.

Coordinator of the group, Collins Idahosa, said Atiku is the best among the presidential candidates to lead Nigeria. Photo credit: NPAA

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 31 and signed by its Europe coordinator, Collins Osazee Idahosa, the forum said it has appointed 23 coordinators across different countries in European continent as part of strategies to achieve the target goal.

He said some of the coordinators include; Bridget Omoregie for Ireland, Roland Edomwonyi for Sweden, Sylvester Idahosa for Spain, Osariemen Erhabor for Finland, Solomon Obazee for England, Alex Okitikpi for France, Austin Osiomofo for Belgium and Queen Aghibe for Cyprus.

It also includes King Nelson for Germany and Helen Osas Okhuarobo for Italy, among others.

The group used the medium to thank all the coordinators for their sacrifices and wish them a prosperous year 2023, even as it prayed for Nigeria and Nigerians home and abroad to enjoy a blessed new year.

Idahosa, however, urged Nigerians home and abroad to forget about political affiliation and see future in the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

Part of the statement read:

“Nigerian Professionals for Atiku Abubakar Europe is a global group with a number of 23 coordinators across the different countries of Europe.

“We have promised to deliver one million votes to Atiku and repeat what we did in the last Osun state governorship election in respect of Atiku and the People's Democratic Party.

“Our promise of a million votes for Atiku was ignited by our desire for a more secure, economically buoyant and better country overall.

“We want an experienced and well prepared leader which we know is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Source: Legit.ng