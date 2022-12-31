President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned some legacy projects embarked upon by Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi state this week

The projects caught the eye of many Nigerians including the ardent critics of the young state chief executive

Abdullahi Haruna, one of Nigeria's prominent public affairs commentator, says the new projects have shot Governor Bello into national consciousness

Lokoja - Prominent public affairs commentator, Abdullahi Haruna, popularly known as Haruspice, has described Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as 'the New Prince of the Niger.'

Former governor of the state and late political maverick, and bulldozer, Alhaji Abubakar Audu - the was famously and boisterously called 'The Prince of the Niger'.

President Buhari commissioned several projects while on a state visit to Kogi. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Haruna said it was an appellation carved on the marble of reverence, prestige, and royalty, especially in his days as the governor of Kogi state when democracy was rebirthed in 1999.

He said Prince Audu was the rave of the nascent democracy, and shone so brilliantly that his traces illuminated everywhere in infrastructure, security, and prosperity.

He stated:

“He brought the then president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to not just Kogi state but Igalaland - Anyigba to be precise! Audu perhaps brought the first sitting president to igalaland.

“Similarly, Governor Yahaya Bello Adoza just replicated this rare feat by bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene- the headquarters of Ebira civilization.

“To a mere looker, this is a mere happenstance but for those with the appreciation of historical relics, this is a political statement. Like Audu, Bello just made a bold statement!

“The narratives now will be a two-lane reality when Kogi political history is being dissected. Anything that brings a sitting president to any state is a huge reference to governance.

“Presidents don't go to state visits just like that, they visit where serious things of national consequences are happening.

“For instance, when there are security breaches of great magnitude that lead to loss of lives and property, the president can visit the location to console with victims and identify with those living in those states.

“In the case of Kogi state, the President did not visit Kogi for condolences but to commission projects of impact. Like Obasanjo to Anyigba, Buhari was in Okene!”

He added that the governor has shown traces of 'a worthy son' to his Ebira people.

He said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari came close to emptying his saliva in praises of Governor Yahaya Bello when he was ushered into the Reference Hospital in Okene.

“Like Obasanjo, who danced to the tune of Tijay Bala when he came to commission the Kogi State University in Anyigba, Buhari jived throughout his visit to Okene.

“Kogi State University was one of the signatures in Kogi state during Prince Audu's reign. The university opened its vista of opportunities to students from not just the state but neighbouring states of Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Nasarawa, Niger, and Benue. It remains a melting point till date.

“Bello, like Prince Audu, wasted no time in establishing the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara.

“Now with the just commissioned Reference Hospital, the new school will take another lead in medical school complementing the one in Anyigba and the proposed Medical School in the Federal University Lokoja that will use the Federal Medical Center Lokoja as its teaching hospital.

“Indeed, Kogi is now the hub of Medical Schools in Nigeria with the three senatorial zones hosting Medical Schools.

“This is what vision and real love for a people do and Bello is a remarkable reference here. He didn't build tourist abodes, he invested in healing abodes. All hail Bello, the new Prince of Niger.”

Ex-NBA chairman, Olisa Agbakogba accuses EFCC of harassing Kogi officials

Meanwhile, a senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakogba has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of harassing the Kogi state government.

The senior lawyer alleged that the EFCC was conducting a media trial against the Kogi state government and its governor, Bello.

Agbakogba noted that according to the provisions of the law, how a state spends its funds is not the anti-graft agency's business.

EFCC unrepentantly witch-hunting Governor Yahaya Bello, says Kogi state govt

Earlier, the Kogi state government debunked an allegation of money laundering levelled against it by the EFCC, describing it as sustenance of the persecution of the government by the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led anti-graft commission.

The government in a reaction to a statement by the EFCC on Thursday, December 15 stated that the commission, with its present allegations, had shown clearly that it was desperately seeking to save its face 'after hitting a roadblock in its N20billion Sterling Bank media trial.'

In a statement signed by the commissioner for information and communication in Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo, and seen by Legit.ng, the government said the EFCC is on embarrassing itself with its actions.

