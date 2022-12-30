As conversations continue between the G5 and other political parties, there are concerns over the demands of the aggrieved PDP governors

The governors recently met with APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the United Kingdom, making demands before supporting him

Associates of Tinubu say they are wary of such demands, especially as it may affect their supporters in the five states of the governors

FCT, Abuja - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that five aggrieved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have demanded the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the PDP governorship and senatorial candidates in their states.

According to the report, this was part of the conditions presented to Tinubu during his meeting with the PDP governors known as 'G5' in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, December 27.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, has not publicly spoken on his negotiations with the G5 governors. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states.

The governors alongside Donald Duke, Jonah Jang, Olusegun Mimiko, former governors of Cross River, Ondo and Plateau states, as well as a Board of Trustees member, Chief Bode George, are defiant in their call for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

A reliable source disclosed that the five governors were concerned about their political careers and sought assurances from Tinubu.

Though Wike is not contesting for any position in the 2023 elections, he was said to be concerned about his protégé, Siminalayi Fubara, who is the Rivers state PDP governorship candidate and the PDP senatorial candidates in the state.

On the other hand, Makinde is running for a second term while Ortom will be contesting as the Benue North-West Senatorial District candidate in the polls.

Also, Ikpeazu is the PDP candidate for Abia South Senatorial District and Ugwuanyi is running for the Enugu North Senatorial District.

A source close to Tinubu said a final agreement could not be reached as a result of the ‘complex demands’ by the governors.

According to him, the PDP governors made an overture to Tinubu to guarantee both the senatorial and governorship seats in their states, a demand the former Lagos state governor could not grant immediately as he needed to consult with his advisers and loyalists.

The APC chieftain added that Tinubu may not be willing to concede to the demand with less than two months to the 2023 elections.

He said:

“The G-5 governors do not hold the four aces. As it stands, they are actually seeking shelter. The major hitch we have is that all the members of the G-5 demanded for the governorship and senatorial seats in exchange for the big prize.’’

The source also noted that there were increasing pressures on the APC presidential candidate to call the bluff of the Integrity Group by not conceding any positions to them.

On whether there is a chance Tinubu might meet the group again in January before they announce their preferred candidate, the politician disclosed that the negotiation had not ended.

But a source in the PDP governors’ camp confirmed the demand they placed before Tinubu.

He, however, said that a decision had been taken regarding the governors’ support for the APC standard bearer.

“Agreements have been reached and decisions have been taken. The announcement will be made in January. The people will be informed on the decisions that have been made.”

PDP crisis: Shehu Sani G5 governors to end squabbles, endorse Atiku

On his part, Senator Shehu Sani has urged the G5 governors to sheathe their swords and support PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

Senator Sani asserted that if in the next two weeks, the prolonged face-off between the five governors and Atiku is not resolved, it will never be resolved.

According to Sani, the political squabbles between the PDP G5 governors and Atiku has dragged on for a long time, pointing out that it is time all the parties in the dispute ended the political crisis to pave way for PDP’s victory in next year’s elections.

2023: PDP threatens to sanction G5 governors

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP is considering expelling the G5 Governors if they go on to dump Atiku and endorse Tinubu or Peter Obi of the Labour Party as speculated.

A PDP chieftain, Timothy Osadolor said another measure being considered by the leadership of the main opposition party was the dissolution of the party structures in the respective states of the G5 governors.

Osadolor stated that the party could also establish a caretaker committees to run the affairs of the party in the five states.

