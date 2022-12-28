The police officer who allegedly killed Barrister Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant female lawyer over the weekend will be answering questions from lawmakers.

After observing a 1-minute silence for the late legal practitioner, the lawmakers of the green chamber pass a resolution to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the young lawyer.

The house of representatives also concluded to ensure the prosecution of the alleged killers, who were alleged to be police officers, with the hope of getting justice.

In a statement released by the house of representatives on its Twitter page on Wednesday, the lawmakers concluded that police officers must be stopped from taking alcohol while on duty.

See the tweet below:

Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, was allegedly shot by a police officer identified as Drambi Vandi, on Christmas day, December 25.

The legal practitioner was shot while returning from church with her family. The police team attached to the Ajah police station tried to stop her at the Ajah underbridge.

Vandi then shot the vehicle while Raheem was trying to make a U-turn under the bridge, and she was hit by the gunshot, and rushed to a hospital where she was reportedly dead.

Source: Legit.ng