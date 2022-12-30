The special adviser to the president on media and publicity has replied to Bishop Kukah's Christmas message

Femi Adesina in his weekly column noted that President Muhammadu Buhari met Nigeria at his worse state when he emerged as the nation's leader in 2015

The president's aide noted that although Buhari's job for the nation is not fully done but it is still a work in progress

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, on Thursday, December 29, said that Nigeria was on the brink before the emergence of his principal in 2015.

According to Adesina, Buhari “stabilised the land, crushed vermin, and is cleaning the polity”.

Femi Adesina tackles Kukah over his comment on Buhari's administration. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina blasts Kukah

The presidential aide made this assertion while reacting to a Christmas message by Catholic cleric Bishop Matthew Kukah, who said Buhari is leaving Nigerians “far more vulnerable” than when he came.

Writing in his weekly column, shared on his Facebook page on Thursday and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, December 30, Adesina said “insurgents running riot across the length and breadth of the country” until Buhari became president.

Adesina wrote:

“Where was the Bishop in 2015, when the polity had been completely shot to ribbons, and you couldn’t exactly say this was where Nigeria stood? Was there even a Nigeria, with insurgents running riot across the length and breadth of the country, bombing the land to kingdom come? The Bishop forgets, or is too filled with amnesia to remember.

“If Nigeria was vulnerable to death, destruction, destabilization, it was the situation before Buhari came, more than now. To a great deal, he has stabilized the land, crushed vermin, and is cleaning the polity.

“The job is not fully done, but is being done. Daily.

“Bishop Kukah has been accused many times of being a political priest, with propensity for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and great antipathy for the APC. That was possibly the prism from which he saw things, and, therefore, his erroneous conclusion of “more vulnerable.”

Bishop Kukah attacks Buhari, APC over same faith ticket

Kukah has attacked Buhari several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption.

In August, the popular cleric took a swipe at President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for assenting to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He noted that the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration.

