Nigerian leader made a stunning revelation about his personality, a few months before the expiration of his tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari while rating the performance of the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Major Gen. Mohammed Usman said he doesn't get satisfied easily

In a statement sighed by one of his aides, the president showered praises on Usman and noted he will give directives on his next assignment before he leaves office in 2023

A new revelation about the personality of the Nigerian president has been made public.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was “absolutely satisfied” with the performance of the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Major Gen. Mohammed Usman.

Buhari speaks about his satisfaction with the performance of those who work for him. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Buhari, who noted he was very difficult to satisfy, said shortly after decorating Usman at a short ceremony at the Villa, that,

‘‘Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here. I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards.’

Buhari decorates officer

The President, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the wife of the Commander, Dr Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major General, Vanguard report added.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the President recalled his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, describing Usman as a very lucky officer to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

Buhari hails Gen. Usman

He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hard work.

‘‘You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments.

‘‘Those who work with me know I am very difficult to satisfy. But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence,” Buhari said.

Buhari's next move revealed

The President said he would give the directive on Usman’s next assignment, considering that he too is about to leave office, and as he had often said, ‘‘I will live far away from Abuja.’’

Source: Legit.ng