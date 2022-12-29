The face-off between the immediate past governor of Osun state and the new governor has taken a new form

This time around, the Osun State House of Assembly has decided to intervene in the burning matter regarding government vehicles

To settle the matter and allow peace to reign in the state, the lawmakers have called on Governor Ademola Adeleke's aide and his chief of staff

The Osun State House of Assembly has waded into the controversy between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

This is as the lawmakers invited the secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor to the chamber, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

What really led to Oyetola and Adeleke's recent feud

Adeleke and his predecessor have been having a heated argument over allegations that the former governor and some of his officials illegally took away government vehicles.

Adeleke recently said Oyetola, his wife Kafayat, and some of his aides left office with government vehicles valued at about N3.2 billion.

Adeleke's order

The governor directed the affected persons to return the vehicles because no law in the state permits public officeholders to take government vehicles home when they leave office.

While Oyetola said he gave out the vehicles to officials who used them in appreciation of their service to the state, his wife said she used her personal vehicle as First Lady of the state and did not take away any government vehicle.

Osun Assembly wades in

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, at Wednesday’s plenary said the issue can be resolved “without denting the image of anybody.”

“I want to call on the SSG and Chief of Staff to let us discuss this matter holistically. Both of them are not summoned to appear before the Assembly, but to let us come together for discussion,” he added

“There are so many things we can settle without denting the image of anybody.”

The Speaker also said the Assembly has constituted a 10-member committee to investigate the state’s debt profile.

