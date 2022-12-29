Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun recently issued an ultimatum for former government appointees in the state to return official cars in their possession

Sources in the Osun government say the former appointees have started returning the vehicles gradually

Some of them are said to be high-ranking officials of the previous administration headed by Gboyega Oyetola

Osogbo - A report by Premium Times newspaper indicates that some officials who served under former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, have returned government vehicles that they allegedly took away illegally.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had recently issued a 48-hours ultimatum to Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat and some officials of his administration to return the vehicles or face criminal charges.

Governor Adeleke had issued a 48-hours ultimatum for the official vehicles to be returned. Photo credit: Osun state government

Source: Facebook

After Governor Adeleke's order, Oyetola defended his former appointees, stressing that he gave out the vehicles to them in appreciation of their service to the state.

The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also said the former governor and his appointees are entitled to keep the vehicles in line with the laws of the state.

However, a top official in the Adeleke administration said some of the officials have returned the government vehicles in their possession.

The source, who refused to mention their names, said they include a few of the former commissioners.

His words:

“The commissioners are silently returning the vehicles, I think it must have been as a result of the 48 hours the governor gave them.

“I was informed that one of the commissioners returned a Toyota Hilux yesterday. The person said he will return the official vehicle today. He said he was not aware that no law gives them the permission to take the vehicles home.

“Another former commissioner also called and promised to return the vehicle. The thing is that they are secretly returning the vehicles.”

When contacted, Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, confirmed the development.

Governor Adeleke suspends consultant over $106 million Ilesa water loan ‘misappropriation’

In a related development, Governor Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the project consultant for the Ilesa Water Project.

The consultant Tawa Williams was suspended over questionable handling of $106 million dollar loan for the project.

The governor's spokesman said in a statement that Adeleke ordered full scale probe of the entire project and disbursed loans.

Adeleke accuses Oyetola of collecting N18billion loan after losing election

Recall that Governor Adeleke alleged his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, took an N18 billion loan after he lost the July 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke made the allegation on Thursday, December 15, during a meeting with Osun state traditional rulers at Osogbo, Osun state capital.

During the meeting, Adeleke also confirmed that the state is indebted to N407.32 billion as of November 30.

Source: Legit.ng