After reportedly meeting with Bola Tinubu in 'the abroad', Governor Nyesom Wike and his loyalists have been asked to do the needful

This is as former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani urged the G5 governors to support Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 polls

Meanwhile, the five aggrieved governors of the PDP met with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives, and noted it was part of consultations with stakeholders

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Shehu Sani, has urged the G5 governors to sheathe their swords and support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

The G5, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, comprises Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Shehu Sani urged Wike and his men to support Atiku, and allow peace to reign going forward. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Sani advise to Wike and other G-5 Govs

They fell out with Atiku for backtracking on an agreement over the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket and national chairmanship.

In an interview with The Guardian in Kaduna, on Wednesday, December 28, the president of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria (CRCN), Sani asserted that if in the next two weeks, the prolonged face-off between the five governors and Atiku is not resolved, it will never be resolved.

According to Sani, the political squabbles between the PDP G5 governors and Atiku has dragged on for a long time, pointing out that it is time all the parties in the dispute ended the political crisis to pave way for PDP’s victory in next year’s elections.

The human rights activist told the newspaper that the G5 governors risk political suicide, if they declare their support for another party in 2023, noting that the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t.

He said:

“The G5 governors should sheathe their swords and support Atiku Abubakar. Better the devil they know than the devil they don’t. Whereever they go, they are going to be strangers, and whoever wins other than Atiku would not take them as priority over the people who are already there.”

Sani warns Wike, G-5 Govs after meeting with Tinubu

He warned them to be careful and know that nobody could protect and secure them other than the presidential candidate of their own party.

While Wike had said he would disclose his preferred presidential candidate in January, the G5 governors are in London, probably to agree on whom to support for the country’s number one seat.

2023 presidency: Why we met with Tinubu in London again, G5 Governor reveals

The G5 Governors met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom (UK), one of them has reportedly confirmed.

According to The Nation, one of the aggrieved PDP governors confirmed the meeting, noting that it was part of the group's consultations with stakeholders.

The governor whose name was not revealed was quoted as saying:

“It (the meeting) was part of the ongoing consultations with all stakeholders. We have said that we will make our position known in January. Don’t jump the gun.”

PDP threatens to sanction G5 Governors

Meanwhile, another report by Legit.ng indicates that the PDP is considering expelling the G5 Governors if they go on to dump Atiku and endorse Tinubu or Peter Obi of the Labour Party as speculated.

A PDP chieftain said another measure being considered by the leadership of the main opposition party was the dissolution of the party structures in the respective states of the G5 governors and the establishment of caretaker committees to run the affairs of the party in the five states.

