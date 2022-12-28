Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has advised the PDP to do all it can to ensure Governor Wike remains in the party

The PDP chieftain said if Wike, however, goes ahead to dump Atiku for another candidate, the PDP should poach Amaechi from the APC

Omokri gave the advice amid the G5 Governors meeting in the UK to take a final decision on the presidential candidate to support in 2023

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the party on how to handle the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, amid the internal crisis rocking the opposition party ahead of 2023.

Wike and other members of the G5 Governors opted out of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign following the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to step down as the PDP national chairman for a southerner.

Reno Omokri advised the PDP to go for Rotimi Amaechi if Governor Wike endorses another party's presidential candidate. Photo credits: Nyesom Wike, Reno Omokri, Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The aggrieved PDP governors had made the demand in a bid to correct the imbalance in the national leadership of the party.

With Ayu's refusal to resign, the governors are currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to finalise their decision on who to endorse.

There are reports that the governors are considering Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Do all you can to keep Wike in PDP, Omokri advises

In a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 28, Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, advised the PDP to do all it can to keep Wike in the party.

Omokri added that if Wike still goes ahead to endorse another candidate despite the PDP's "best efforts", the party should also poach Rotimi Amaechi, former transportation minister, from the ruling APC.

Amaechi is Wike's predecessor as Rivers state governor. The duo are arch-political rivals, though once served as a commissioner under Amaechi.

"My dear Peoples Democratic Party,

"Let us do all we can to keep Wike in the PDP. But if, despite our best efforts, he endorses outside the party, let us extend a right hand of fellowship to Rotimi Amaechi. PDP created Amaechi. And we know he can’t coexist with Wike," Omokri tweeted.

PDP crisis: Wike, other G5 Governors have no issue with Atiku, says Reno Omokri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri shed more light on the crisis rocking the PDP.

The former presidential aide insisted that the crisis rocking the party was not about the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, versus the aggrieved governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

He said the crisis is between the governors and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

