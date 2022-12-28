Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has rained praises on the Nigerian Army, police, DSS and other security forces securing the state

Soludo said about 8 local governments were under siege by the unknown gunmen when he took over in March but they have all been liberated now

The governor also challenged the youths of the state to take their destinies into their hands while calling on the gunmen to surrender and embrace peace

Awka, Anambra - Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state has commended the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and other security agencies for their relentless efforts in securing the state.

The governor in a video statement published on his Youtube and Facebook pages, challenges the youths of the state to rise up to the current security challenges facing the state and defend their motherland.

What governor Soludo plans to do for gunmen in the southeast region

On the other hand, Soludo challenges the gunmen terrorizing the state to come out and surrender their weapons, promising them rehabilitation and training, expressing the readiness of the state to welcome them to the negotiation table.

He also condemned Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Nigerian, who earlier this month declared a 5-day sit-at-home in the southeast region.

The former CBN governor urged the people of the state to ignore him and make peace right in the state.

According to Soludo, the non-state actors in the state are only making efforts to frustrate the efforts of the security operatives but they have failed in their attempt to make the state ungovernable.

The governor recalled that no less than 8 local governments were under siege before he assumed office on March 17, 2022, but the areas have been liberated in just 9 months since his administration took over.

