Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River state, has ordered an immediate investigation into the death of 7 persons at Riders Parade at the ongoing Calabar festival

The governor is questioning how the driver, who is the culprit gained access to blocked roads, and that the driver, who is on the run, should be arrested

No less than 7 people died while 29 others sustained a series of injuries when a Toyota Camry rammed into the onlookers during the riders' parade at the Calabar festival on Tuesday

Calabar, Cross River - The governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, has expressed grief over the death of 7 persons at the Bikers Carnival, an event in the ongoing Calabar carnival on Tuesday.

The governor expressed his grief in a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Christian Ita, The Guardian reported.

Ayade orders an investigation into death of 7 persons at the Calabar festival accident

Source: Facebook

How driver kills 7 people at Calabar festival in 2022

A Toyota Camry had lost control and ran into the onlookers during one of the 5 days of the annual carnival.

According to the statement, the incident made Ayade devastated and directed security agencies to arrest the motorist who had been on the run.

Ita said the governor sympathised with the victims of the incident and their families.

He added that Ayade has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel why it was possible for the motorists to beat security barricades and have access to routes that were closed to the public.

The governor also directed immediate suspension of the bikers parade to honour the victims of the accident.

According to the state, the motorist will be arrested and justice will be served while calling for calm in the state.

It was reported that 7 persons died during the incidents and 29 others sustained different degrees of injuries during the accident.

