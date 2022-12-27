A clash between hoodlums loyal to Ebonyi APC chairman Stanley Okoro-Emegha and another chieftain of the party, Eni Uduma Chima has thrown the state into pandemonium

It was gathered that a police officer and two other persons lost their lives in the deadly clash which happened on Monday, December 26, in the Ekoli-Edda community

A section of the house belonging to the APC state chairman in the community was also burnt by the hoodlums

Afikpo South LGA, Ebonyi state - There was pandemonium in Ebonyi on Monday, December 26, following a clash between suspected thugs loyal to the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and another stalwart of the party.

Nigerian Tribune reported that a police officer and two other persons lost their lives in the deadly clash.

Thugs loyal to the APC chairman in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and another stalwart of the party clashed, leading to the loss of lives. Photo credit: Evangelist Prince Nwoba Solomon

Source: Facebook

One of those killed in the clash is a 39-year-old man identified as Eseni Kalu Egwu.

Legit.ng gathers that the police spokesman in the southeastern state, SP Chris Anyanwu, has confirmed the incident and promised to give further details later.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tragic incident reportedly happened in the Ekoli-Edda community in the council area at 6pm.

A section of the house of the APC state chairman in the community was reportedly set ablaze. Also, a vehicle belonging to the police was burnt while another vehicle in the convoy of the APC chairman was taken away by the gunmen.

What caused a clash between two APC chieftains?

According to Nigerian Tribune, the clash was between hoodlums loyal to the APC state chairman, Okoro-Emegha, and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North and Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Eni Uduma Chima.

It was gathered that the duo hail from the same community but have been political foes for a very long time.

However, both of them are now loyalists of the state governor, David Umahi.

On what could be the cause of the clash, a source cited by Nigerian Tribune said the crisis started after an election into the leadership of a youth group in the area.

Ebonyi APC chairman Okoro-Emegha speaks

The APC chairman in Ebonyi state, Okoro-Emegha, confirmed that his house in the community was burnt.

He said the gunmen attacked him and his convoy unprovoked, killing a Special Protection Unit (SPU), Police Officer attached to him.

The APC leader also confirmed that two other persons from the village were also killed.

Okoro-Emegha, however, said he did not know what caused the attack and called on the police to unravel the cause of the tragic incident.

"It was unprovoked and unbelievable. There was no quarrel or dragging of anything, they just opened fire on me and those who went with me to the village.

“Nobody knows if it was what they smoked or drank but I believe that someone was instrumental to it," he said.

While The Punch's account of the incident is slightly different, the newspaper also linked the attack to the leadership of a youth group in the community.

It noted that Okoro-Emegha had earlier kicked against the election of the youth group in the community that saw the emergency of persons loyal to Chima as principal officers.

The newspaper also cited the state APC chairman as alleging that the hoodlums that attacked him were Chima's "boys".

Black day as top Governor Umahi loses aide in auto crash on Christmas

In another report, the family of Sunday Agwu, an aide to the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, were in a sombre mood while many Nigerians were celebrating Christmas on December, 25.

Agwu, who was the coordinator of the Ishielu Development Centre of Ishielu local government area of the state, lost his life in an auto accident.

Agwu was reported to have died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, while receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Source: Legit.ng