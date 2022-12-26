Sunday Agwu, a close aide to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, was reported dead

Agwu, a chieftain of APC, died after sustaining an injury from an auto crash that occurred on Sunday, December 25

Until his death, Agwu was the coordinator of the Ishielu Development Centre in the state

The family of Sunday Agwu, an aide to the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, were in a sombre mood while many Nigerians were celebrating Christmas on December, 25.

Vanguard reports that Agwu, who was the coordinator of the Ishielu Development Centre of Ishielu local government area of the state, lost his life in transit, due to over-speeding.

Legit.ng gathered that the report also said that the victim was manipulated spiritually, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Agwu was reported to have died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, while receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital and his corpse has already been deposited at the mortuary.

According to the report, an unconfirmed source revealed that the victim died in his private vehicle along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

The victim is said to be a henchman behind a section of the powers that be in the state as he is an acclaimed force that would have determined the outcome of the 2023 general election in Ishielu LGA of the state.

Reacting, the chairman of Ishielu LGA, Obinna Onwe described the death of the Agwu as a colossal loss to the council and the state at large.

He called on the family of the deceased to take consolation in the Lord as only God knows the real reason behind every event on earth.

