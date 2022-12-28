Peter Obi's presidential ambition has been described as a mandate that will rescue Nigeria from their slave masters

This was the position of Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti in his Christmas message to residents

Otti urged residents of Abia and Nigerians in general to vote for the Labour Party in order to secure their future

Umuahia - Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti has urged the residents to vote the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi for president and himself for governor in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Otti, a former bank chief, said that the votes of the people will enable him to reclaim and return Abia to the path of peace, growth and development.

Dr Otti stated that Obi is a different breed of politician from what Nigerians are used to in the polity. Photo credit: @PeterObi

According to him, the state has experienced several years of rudderless leadership which he said had severely affected the welfare and wellbeing of millions, especially the unemployed youths and senior citizens.

Otti made the appeal in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to Vanguard newspaper.

Part of the message read:

“May I humbly remind you that the elections have been slated to take place between February and March 2023 in Abia, and you would have the noble duty to pick up your PVCs, and also encourage your family and loved ones to pick theirs and vote out those who have made themselves slavemasters over you.

“By voting for our incoming president, Mr. Peter Obi, my humble self, and other Labour Party candidates across the 17 Local Governments of Abia state.

“On my side, as your son, brother, friend and servant-leader seeking to render selfless and people-oriented service to our state and her people.

“I am prepared more than ever to align with other like minds to ensure that those holding our state down do not have any single opportunity to steal your vote in 2023 moreso, given the change in the electoral laws and process.

“I therefore charge you not be discouraged, rather be spurred and inspired by the new INEC innovation called BVAS which has provided a better platform for the protection of your votes.

“Remember, no freedom has ever been achieved easily anywhere, hence the need for us to increase our resolve and redouble our efforts aimed at reclaiming and rebuilding our state for the good of all.”

2023: Igbo groups berate Arthur Eze over opposition to Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a businessman and prominent Anambra indigene, Prince Arthur Eze, has incurred the wrath of Igbo groups after he distanced himself from the presidential ambition of Obi on Monday, December 26.

Eze said he was not part of Obi’s aspiration because he had seen that the former Anambra state governor could not win votes in the southwest and in the north.

Responding to Eze, prominent Igbo groups declared there is no going back on their support for Obi.

2023: Olisa Metuh tells Arthur Eze to 'calm down' over comments on Peter Obi

Similarly, Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated Eze for dismissing Obi's presidential ambition.

Metuh urged all the Igbo elites, including Eze, to hold their peace and let Obi be.

The former PDP spokesman noted that like every other qualified Nigerian, Obi has the right to contest for the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng