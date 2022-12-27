As Nigerians await the decision of G5 Governors on the presidential candidate they will support, Senator Shehu Sani has sent them a word of advice

The former Kaduna Central lawmaker and PDP chieftain advised the aggrieved governors to endorse the "devil" they know

Led by Governor Wike, the G5 governors are not backing their party's presidential candidate, Atiku, following an unresolved internal crisis

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the G5 governors on the presidential candidate to endorse ahead of the 2023 general election.

The G5 governors are five aggrieved PDP governors who are not campaigning for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, the governors opted out of Atiku's campaign following the PDP's refusal to grant their demand: Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

The governors said Ayu, a northerner from Benue state, should resign for a southerner to take over since the party's presidential flag bearer, Atiku is also from the north.

With Ayu's refusal to step down, the aggrieved governors are currently in the United Kingdom to finalise who to back among the presidential candidates for the 2023 polls.

Members of the G5 are Nyesom Wike (Rivers state), Seyi Makinde (Oyo state), Samuel Ortom (Benue state), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state).

Endorse the devil you know, Sani tells G5 governors

While Nigerians await the decision of the G5 governors, Senator Sani took to Twitter to advise them on who to support.

"G-5 Governors should endorse ‘the Devil’ they know and not….." the former PDP governorship aspirant tweeted.

In another tweet, he said:

"The nation is blessed with Presidential candidates with democratic credentials and history of tolerance to political criticism,political opposition and political dissent.We don’t need an autocrat allergic and hostile to different opinion."

APC chieftain expresses confidence Wike, others will support Tinubu

Meanwhile, there are indications that Governor Wike will declare support for Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC in January 2023.

The Rivers state governor has promised to reveal the presidential candidate he would be campaigning for in January ahead of the 2023 election. He also disclosed that he would embark on nationwide campaigns for the candidate, to convince Nigerians to cast their votes for him.

A member of the national working committee of the APC who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the leaders of the ruling party are confident that Wike and his allies will declare support for Tinubu.

