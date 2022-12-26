Governor Samuel Ortom's description of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has warmed the hearts of Obidients

The Benue state governor had said Obi is the best presidential candidate that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges

The statement attracted the attention of Obidients, supporters of Peter Obi, who believe the PDP governor is now fully supporting their candidate

Makurdi, Benue state - In what many have termed as an endorsement, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Sunday, December 25, described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the best presidential candidate that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

The governor who is running for Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election disclosed this during Obi's visit to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the state on Christmas Day.

Governor Ortom said Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is the best to fix Nigeria's challenges. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Ortom is one of the five aggrieved PDP governors, the G5 Governors, who are not campaigning for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to the crisis rocking the party.

Peter Obi's supporters react

Governor Ortom's statement about the Labour Party flagbearer has attracted reactions from Nigerians, especially Obi's supporters.

NKEM #PeterObi2023, @Nkemchor_, tweeted:

"Benue's state Governor Samuel Ortom Endorses Peter Obi. Expect wike and all of G5 Governors to follow suit soon ."

Stevo La Campagne, @bolastev, said:

"Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State have spoken really good…. May God give us , Nigeria Peter Obi comes February, 2023 (Amen) Nigerians please vote wisely, Vote Peter Obi."

Ayemojubar ☣️, @ayemojubar, tweeted:

"ENDORSEMENT: Ortom ti wa fully OBIdient."

Engr. Kingsley, @_realkingsley, said:

"Ortom powerful statement on Peter Obi for coming to spend Christmas with the IDPs instead of staying with his family. You have seen a man who has the people in his heart."

Maxwell Nwadike, @MaxwellNwadike3, said:

"2023 presidency: Gov Ortom officially endorses Peter Obi, says LP candidate is the man to deliver Nigeria. More Governors to endorse Peter Obi...."

Elon, @elonchorch, said:

"If Gov. Ortom says Nigerian (s) should know that Peter Obi is the right man for the job to rebuild Nigeria, he knows what he's talking about. I call this endorsement."

J a c k, @Jack_ng01, alleged:

"What Ortom said here is not his opinion; it is the opinion of Majority of his colleagues both in APC and PDP and as well Nigerians across board!

"Y'all go get your PVC let's make history in the coming weeks! 8 weeks until we redirect Nigeria!"

