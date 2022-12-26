Obidients are taking every step to ensure the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi wins in 2023

A man with a Twitter handle @daddykukiss said he has stopped buying fuel for his father after the latter refused to support Obi

The Twitter user added that he also has stopped giving his father access to his car and "trekking in harmattan will reset his idea"

A Nigerian Twitter user, HAUSA MAFIA (@daddykukiss) has taken strong measures against his father after the latter refused to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The man took to Twitter to announce that he has stopped getting fuel for his father and giving him access to his car.

He said his dad stood his ground on backing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite convincing him to support Obi.

He tweeted:

"I have been trying to convince my dad to vote for @PeterObi but he stood his ground on Atiku for the past one week I have stop getting fuel for him and access to my car, trekking in harmattan will reset his idea."

Peter Obi 2023: Nigerians react

Big Daddy #TheVoice, @Beeg_Daddee, tweeted:

"No, no, no! No politician is worth the relationship between your dad and you. Please, whether Obi, Atiku, or Tinubu, just be a good son to daddy. Don't drive your blessings from you. Simple!"

Cyere, @ChrisCyere, said:

"He's actually being a good son by helping his father 2 reason well 4 d good of all becos if his father makes mistakes & d wrong person wins, things 'll worsen, then d challenges & burdens of d young guy 'll just multiply."

Rinu Oduala, @SavvyRinu, said:

"I have asked those at home if they are voting for too. Reducing the perks and all, if they insist on not voting at all.

"People must be held accountable. The people you vote or not affect my business and where the money is coming from."

Homo Deus, @La_J0lz, said:

"So your love for your family depends on a distant politician? D*amn."

Diyaolu Moshood Abiola, @diyamosab1, said:

"Remember you will be in his shoes one day. Your dad is seeing what you can't see even if you climb the iroko tree.

"Don't use him as your political tool. Obi isn't in the contest. Obi can't win. The battle is between Atiku and Tinubu. Be good to your father because of your future."

Source: Legit.ng