Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Governor Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to support the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi

The Benue governor believes Obi is the best person that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges

Speaking in Makurdi during Obi's visit to the IDPs camp, Ortom prayed for God to bless the former Anambra governor's aspiration to be the president

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the best presidential candidate that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

The governor disclosed this during Obi's visit to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the state on Christmas Day, The Punch reports.

Peter Obi visited IDPs in Benue, where he donated N3 million Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Commending the LP flagbearer for taking out time to visit them, Ortom prayed that God would bless Obi’s presidential ambition.

The Benue governor who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said several presidential candidates have come to the state but none has visited the the IDPs camps to look at the plight of the displaced persons, and give them hope.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“For you to have chosen to visit the IDPs on a Christmas day that you should be celebrating with your family, for me as a Christian, I say God will bless you and your aspirations. My prayer is that God will bless your aspiration to be the president of this country."

Obi can deliver Nigeria, Ortom declares

Ortom said he has seen capacity, faith, and hope in Obi, and that he is someone who can bring the required equity, justice, and fairness, Sahara Reporters reported.

According to the governor, he would have been following the LP candidate for campaigns if he were not a member of the opposition.

He stated:

“ If I were not in PDP, I would have been following you all over the place to canvass and vote for you.

“But, because I’m in PDP, I’m telling Nigerians that this man can help deliver this country from its challenges.”

Obi spends Christmas with IDPs

Obi had visited the IDP camp located along Makurdi/Laafia road, where he donated the sum of N3 million. He regretted the continuous stay of Nigerians in IDP camps across the country.

Obi addressed the displaced persons, saying:

"Nigerians should not be living in the camps in their country."

He called on the federal government to take action so they can return to their ancestral homes.

Source: Legit.ng