Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party met with His Majesty, Dandeson Douglas Jaja, the King Jaja of Opobo.

Obi's meeting with King Jaja of Opobo took place during his visit to Rivers state for the ObiDatti campaign in the state.

A tweet by the former governor of Anambra state through his personal Twitter account said he met with members of the Rivers State Council of traditional rulers.

Peter Obi said he is grateful for the prayers and wise counsel made on his behalf by traditional leaders in Rivers state. Photo: Peter Obi

Obi said that it was a great honour for him to interact with the members of the council of the traditional leaders in the state led by King Jaja of Opobo/

He also noted that he is grateful for the prayers and wise counsel made for him by the Rivers state traditional leaders during his visit.

His words:

"It was a great honour to visit and interact with the members of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers under the chairmanship of His Majesty, Dr. Dandeson Douglas jaja, the king Jaja of Opobo. I am so grateful for their wise counsel and prayers. -PO."

