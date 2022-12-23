The power problem has remained a perennial problem in Nigeria, stifling the country’s industrial growth and limiting commercial ventures’ expansion

APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he will address the issue by ending estimated billing, among other initiatives

Estimated billing is a type of electricity payment system whereby the distribution companies do the billing without the aid of any meter

Lagos - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says he will end estimated billings if he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

Tinubu made the promise at a luncheon with business owners titled ‘business forward’ on Thursday, December 22 in Lagos.

as saying:

“By all means, you must have electricity. And you won’t pay for estimated billing anymore. When I become president, multiple exchange rates will go away. Write it down.”

Speaking further, the presidential candidate promised to take bold decisions that will turn the economy around, including removing fuel subsidy, saying Nigeria will not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

He said:

“How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy. We can do it. We are educated enough.”

The former Lagos governor also pledged that his government would allow the private sector to thrive, adding that his administration would not interfere in free enterprise.

He added:

“Our guiding principle regarding economic policy shall be to provide the right policy framework so that business can flourish.

“But I want to do more than help existing businesses to exist. We must create the space where new sectors and lines of business can open. We must grow this economy so that it can accommodate over 200 million people with a decent standard of living.

“My government will collaborate with the private sector to bring about massive infrastructural renewal that enhance economic opportunities, lower business cost and overheads while producing jobs that spur further growth and development through increased consumer demand.

“My aim is to develop local manufacturing and value-added businesses. My aim is to deepen consumer lending, increase affordable housing and provide business owners with low-cost loans to modernise operations and improve productivity.

“My aim is to reform the structural foundation of our economy. To accomplish this major feat, government and the private [sector] must work hand in hand.

“Our policy will further stimulate our world-leading start-up ecosystem. I want our brilliant entrepreneurs to continue to innovate our people out of poverty and lead us towards the path of prosperity.”

