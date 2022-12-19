Going by Primate Elijah Ayodele's latest prophecy, things will not work well for Nigerians if the APC wins the 2023 presidential election

In fact, Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has declared that Nigerians will suffer if the APC retains power in 2023

The Nigerian cleric noted that if the PDP and Peter Obi allow the ruling party to win the coming election, there will be doom for the country

If the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians will go through another round of pain and hardship, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church who spoke at the unveiling of his 2023 prophecies on Sunday, December 18, pointed out that Nigerians must be keenly aware of what he called the APC's desperation and must do its utmost to battle it, PM News reports.

Prophet Ayodele said the APC has signed a deal with the metaphysical (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, PM News)

Source: Facebook

In his view, the ruling party is ready to use and do everything in its power to win the coming general election.

Primate Ayodele claimed that APC has struck a deal with the metaphysical to remain in power and does not care about the consequences of such an agreement.

Ayodele believes that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, allow the APC to win the election, citizens will suffer for it.

His words:

‘’APC wants to win the 2023 presidential election by all means; technically, spiritually, financially, legally, illegally, psychologically, religiously and everything possible in order to get victory.

They are ready to spend whatever it will cost to get the victory, they are very desperate to win the election. They don’t care, whatever happens, they want to win at all cost.’

‘’The party has gone into agreement with the metaphysical, if Peter Obi and Atiku sleep, they will just take it and if that happens, it will be a tougher time for Nigeria. Another APC government is equal to economic kwashiorkor, this is what I have seen.

‘’APC is ready to destroy anyone who stands against them, they are very ready for the election with all they have, they want to do anything and take any step. They want to go an extra mile for the 2023 presidential election.’’

2023 presidency: How Peter Obi can win presidential election, Primate Ayodele gives tips

Primate Elijah Ayodele had sent an urgent message to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, there are certain things the Labour Party candidate can do to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said Obi is becoming a popular candidate among the youth and riding on the crowd rather than working will cost him the election.

Source: Legit.ng