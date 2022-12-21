A prominent Igbo leader in the north, Chief Jacob Offorkansi, has criticized a group that calls itself Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in 19 northern states and the FCT; which reportedly endorsed the APC presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, recently in Imo State.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Offorkansi, who is the Eze-Igbo of Garkida in Adamawa State, as describing the group as people of fake identity, who cannot be traced anywhere.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits to pull up an upset at the 2023 presidential polls in February. Photo: Peter Obi

In a press conference in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, December 20, Offorkansi, who was flanked by other Igbo monarchs from different northern states, said that a group of people that organized themselves in Owerri to collect money from the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, and possibly from the APC presidential candidate, cannot claim to be speaking for Igbo people in the north or anywhere.

He said:

"The people gathered here are representatives of traditional institutions and custodians of Igbo people in every state of the north. We speak on behalf of the Igbo people and town unions in the north.

"Igbo town union from the community or LGA of the Imo State governor has the right to endorse him or Tinubu; but they must be specific to say where they come from, because, they do not represent the interest of Igbo people in the north.

"At this point in the country's political history, when other regions should be supporting Igbo presidency, is it not share madness to say that Igbos are divided in pursuing the presidency? We are certainly not! Igbo people in the north are supporting Igbo presidency, because, we also have the right to produce president of Nigeria; having missed the opportunity since 1970."

While insisting that Igbo people in the north will support the Igbo presidency, the spokesperson said that Igbo people constitute at least, 40 percent of the voting population of every state in any part of Nigeria; adding that their votes would certainly make a difference at the end of the day.

He urged Igbo people everywhere in the country to remain resolute in ensuring that they tell Nigeria and Nigerians that they are not slaves, by supporting a popular candidate of Igbo extraction to emerge president in 2023.

He added:

"When the Arewa, Oduduwa, Middle Belt Forum, Niger Delta Forum, and many other groups and prominent Nigerians like IBB, OBJ, Danjuma, and a lot of others are supporting Igbo presidency, and endorsing Peter Obi, any Igbo group that comes out to declare support for any other candidate(s) whose people have been in the corridor of power over the years, is doing so for a selfish interest. Igbo people in the north are for Peter Obi."

