The Middle Belt/Southern caucus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has thrown its weight behind the 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party

The team said Peter Obi is the most competent 2023 presidential candidate among those contesting in the forthcoming election

According to the caucus, Peter Obi has a strong track record when compared to other candidates on the contest

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, December 19, received the support of members of the Middle Belt/Southern caucus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group while declaring support for the LP's presidential candidate said its members have resolved to deliver all votes for Obi on the platform of the Labour Party.

Speaking on the support for Obi, the chairman of the group, Olisa Uzoewulum, the group's decision is driven by the desire for a positive change in the national leadership of the country.

He noted that supporting Obi transcends stereotypes and cuts across party lines, with the former Anambra state governor having a strong track record when compared to other p2023 presidential candidates.

Uzoewulum also said that the group has adopted Anthony Ezekwugo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as its candidate to represent the FCT in the Senate.

His words:

“We equally insist that as employers of the elected representatives, they must positively represent the interest of the FCT residents, in the areas of fair representation of appointed legislative aides in governance.

“Yielding space to and involving the electorate in the execution of constituency projects and availability, employment opportunities and appointment should be fairly representative of the FCT residents, as well as yielding space to the residents seeking reference letters from representatives, among others.”

