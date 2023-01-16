Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate for Nigeria in the coming presidential election, the PDP New Generation has insisted

According to the group, only the PDP presidential candidate has the required experience to save the country

Going further, the group said Nigeria is at a point that this country must be rescued and recovered from those who have failed to manage it appropriately

The PDP New Generation has coined the Atiku Abubakar’s 5 point agenda in an acronym called RESET; R-Reunification, E-Education, S-Security, E-Economy and T-True Federalism.

In a ward to ward mobilization and campaign program of the PDP New Generation, that took place Oshimili North Ebu ward 02 of Delta state, on January 15, the deputy director General (South South), Chief Mrs Shimite Bello, while educating electorates stated that the Atiku/Okowa team remains the best hope to RESET Nigeria.

PDP new generation insists on Atiku/Okowa. Photo credit: Sammy Jones

Source: UGC

Bello said that, with the current ethnic, religious and social marginalization status of this country, Nigeria needs a liberal and PAN Nigerian. We need to be reunited, we need to be given hope, we need assurance and we need Atiku and Okowa.

The economy is unstable, our currency has never been this damaged, businesses are shutting down daily under the weight of our ever falling and unpredictable exchange rate value, insecurity has worsened, education is about to collapse, suiicide rate is at an all time high, we are at a point that this country must be rescued and recovered from those who have failed to manage it appropriately.

Therefore, I am calling on you all to see and check out the realities of our current status and come 25th Feb, 2023, we should all come out en mass to vote for Atiku and Okowa as the next president and vice president of Nigeria.

PDP Crisis: Hope beacons as powerful Arewa leader steps into Wike, Atiku's rift, makes strong demand

Meanwhile, alhaji Musa Saidu, the leader of the Arewa consultative forum in the south, has called on the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike to settle differences with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Arewa leader also directed his appeal to other aggrieved governors of the PDP who are known as G5 o settle their differences with the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the poll.

According to Saidu, Governor Wike has the right to be angry with any of the PDP leaders but it was time for the governor to forgive and move on. He stressed that the aggrieved governors should not be seen as ones who pull down a party he had spent so much energy and resources to build.

Source: Legit.ng