Popular Afrobeats duo Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare were seen performing at the Labour Party presidential rally in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian music stars held the massive crowd present with their energetic musical delivery as Nigerians expressed enthusiasm

The Labour Party's political flagbearer Peter obi acknowledged the presence of the singing duo on his official Twitter account

Nigerian pop duo Psquare, joined the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for his campaign in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The music duo, known to be supporters of the former Anambra governor, arrived in Port Harcourt on Thursday, December 22, for the Labour Party (LP) presidential rally.

Popular Music duo Psquare perform at Peter Obi's Presidential rally in Rivers State Photo credit: @peterpsquare, @peterobi, @uchesame

Source: Twitter

Reacting on his Twitter page, Obi wrote:

"I welcome @psquare to PH as part of my campaign and the Rivers State rally team. We move! -PO"

See Peter Obi’s tweet below:

Reactions from Nigerians:

@luvking0511:

"Love you guys thanks for taking a stand."

charlesinojie:

"It is reassuring to note that a few of the principal actors of the epoch making #Endsars have without pretence taken a stance that is in tangent with the spirit of that great movement. Indeed, if the reality of the Nigerian political trajectory come 2023 and beyond would ever gravitate towards the borderlines of our collective aspiration of a better Nigeria, then we all must willfully chest our ressolve with full confidence... That's what leaders do. Kudos #psquare."

david_don30:

"History will never forget the efforts you guys made for better Nigeria."

@sexymikydivas:

"I am not from Nigeria but I love Peter Obi so much. I believe he will do well for Nigerians. Been following him since 2009,and I stay following him."

@emmanuelluke17

"Na only una don come out publicly to support Obi. We are watching all these shenanigans and two faced celebrities who have no good intention for a better Nigeria. Only a matter of Time before they are smoked them out."

@buchigeorge:

"A new Nigeria is possible."

ijeoma._ij:

"We are ready fully ready."

chuks_money:

"Ok I love them like this."

Source: Legit.ng