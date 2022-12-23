Isaac Balami, the deputy national campaign manager of the Labour Party, has reiterated the readiness of the party to win the 2023 presidential election

The Labour Party chieftain maintains that the crisis rocking the party and the resignation of the campaign chairman will not have an effect on its struggle to retain power

Balami explained that Nigerians are tired of the suffering and failure that the APC put upon them and know that Peter Obi is the only hope of the people

Nigerian foremost aircraft Engineer, philanthropist and Labour Party National Deputy Campaign Manager, Comrade Isaac David Balami, has said that despite some skirmishes in the party over leadership and Okupe's resignation, Peter Obi's presidency remains in full force without doubts.

Recall that the Director-General of the Obi's campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe had on Tuesday resigned his position. Okupe had said after his resignation that nothing can stop Peter Obi from winning the 2023 election. He said he may have resigned from the party, but remains committed to the Obi-Datti presidency.

Okupe was earlier sentenced to two and a half years in prison over alleged violation of the money laundering act under the then PDP government where he was an aide to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had asked the former D.G. to pay N13 million Naira as a fine to avoid being sent to Kuje prison.

Okupe eventually paid up but had to give up his position as the campaign DG.

But reacting, Balami who it was speculated would be the next D.G. but dismissed the report, said no amount of skirmishes can stop Peter Obi at this point.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Balami said:

"At this point, noting is stopping Peter Obi from becoming the nation's next president. It's not even about me, it's not about Okupe, it is about any of us. It's about the verdict by Nigerians.

"Go to the streets and ask questions. Please get back to me on the feedback you get. Nigerians are tired of the continuous failure and suffering they have endured under the leadership of the APC. And they all know that Obi is the only opportunity to turn things around.

"So when you talk about crisis in our party which is even more in other political parties and which I have considered as normal, I wonder if you know the real strength of out campaign. The people are our strength. We can't do anything without them. And the last time I checked, their loyalty remained firm as always. Noting is stopping Obi's presidency right now," he said.

