Doyin Okupe, the ally to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been seen in a viral video begging prison officials not to jail him

In the video, Okupe's lawyer was heard saying the officials should give him till 4:30 of the same day to sort himself out before jailing him

Okupe was found guilty of 26 of the 59 charges the EFCC has preferred against him and sentenced to 2 years in prison for each of the crimes or pay a fine of N13m

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, Peter Obi's presidential campaign council's director general (DG), has been captured in a viral video begging prison officials not to jail him and give him time to sort himself out.

The video which was shared by a Nigerian with the handle @DeeOneAyekooto, captioned it "Don't jail me until 4.30pm, please...."

Okupe in viral video begging prison officials, not to jail him Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Twitter

All you need to know about Doyin Okupe and court ruling

Okupe is the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and was convicted of breaching the money laundering act.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court on Monday, December 19, ruled that the Labour Party stalwart contravened section 16(1) and (2) of the money laundering act.

After being found guilty of 26 of the 69 charges that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has levelled against him, Okupe was sentenced to 2 years in prison for each of the crimes.

Latest about Doyin Okupe, Labour Party, Peter Obi, EFCC, 2023 Election

Though the jail term by calculation is 52 years, he will serve the sentencing simultaneously, which means that he will only spend 2 years in prison.

However, the court gave him the option of paying N500,000 for each of the offences, which in total is N13 million.

The begging Okupe was doing in the viral video could be a reaction to the fine option that the court had given him.

See the video here:

2023 Elections: Doyin Okupe Finally Speaks After Court's Sentence

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after the Federal High Court sentenced him to two years in jail, Doyin Okupe has spoken on his conviction.

Okupe on Monday, December 19, stated that persons he described as his enemies are bent on ruining him.

The Labour Party's presidential campaign council DG noted that God is not a man and victory belongs to him.

Okupe is said to have paid the N13 million fine the same day the court convicted him of money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng