Hours after the Federal High Court sentenced him to two years in jail, Doyin Okupe has spoken on his conviction

Okupe on Monday, December 19, stated that persons he described as his enemies are bent on ruining him

The Labour Party's presidential campaign council DG noted that God is not a man and victory belongs to him

Okupe is said to have paid the N13 million fine the same day the court convicted him of money laundering

Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, has reacted to the two-year jail term slammed on him by the Federal High Court over money laundering charges.

Via his verified Twitter handle, Okupe, who was a former senior special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, stated that his detractors have tried to bring him down but to no avail.

Okupe said the enemies keep trying but failing. (Photo: Doyin Okupe)

The southwest politician noted that God is not man and that victory belongs to him.

His words:

"God is not man. The enemies have tried in so many ways but kept on failing. Victory is of God."

Okupe tweeted this after it was gathered that he had paid his N13 million fine before the deadline and was allowed to go by the court.

Confirming this, a source who spoke with Punch said:

“Okupe has paid; they returned with the bank papers around 4.25pm. The court processed it, and everybody signed, including the EFCC lawyer.”

Labour Party reacts as court jails Doyin Okupe 2 years, gives crucial update

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said its director-general, Doyin Okupe, had paid N13m fine following his conviction by a Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, December 19.

Okupe was sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaching the Money Laundering Act, with an option of a N500,000 fine on each of the 26 count charges for which he was found guilty.

The court said Okupe had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of, or be sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

