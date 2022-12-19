Ejika Agbo, a chieftain of the ruling APC in Ebonyi state, has alleged that his life and that of his family have been under assassination threat

The ruling party chieftain alleged that since he had challenged the primary that produced Chinedu Onah, the APC candidate for Ohaukwu south, in court, he had been receiving a death threat

According to Agbo, the ongoing insecurity in the state is an avenue for his political rivals to kill him and he had to cry out on time

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ebonyi, Ejike Agbo, has claimed to be receiving death threats after taking the ruling party to court.

The chieftain had sued an APC member representing Ohaukwu south in the state assembly, Chinedu Onah, The Cable reported.

Who wants to assassinate the APC chieftain in Ebonyi?

Also joined in the suit is the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over the primary that produced Onah as the party's flagbearer for the constituency.

Justice Fatima Murtala-Aminu of the federal high court has dismissed the case over conflicting affidavits.

But speaking to journalists on Monday, December 19, in Abakaliki, the state capital, Agbo said he had been receiving some life-threatening messages from unknown persons over his decision to challenge the APC primary in court.

Agbo said there are threats to his life and because of the ongoing insecurity in the state, his political enemies could use that as an advantage.

He alleged that his political enemies are planning to set him up because of his diverse opinion and that he has been receiving calls from hidden private numbers who have threatened his life and that of his family.

His statement reads in part:

“They are plotting to assassinate me, they are also planning to bring up frivolous criminal allegations and even institute a secret criminal trial against me."

