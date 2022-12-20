The staff of the Presidential Villa collaborated to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday

The celebration according to President Buhari is a shift from his plans to have a quiet day during this year's birthday

The president said a birthday is no different from any other day of the day or working day in his life and that was why he decided to return from the USA on the said day

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his wish for his birthday was to have a quiet day throughout.

The president's wish was, however, denied by the staff, of the Nigerian Air Force presidential air fleet and the staff of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated his 80th birthday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Buhari also explained that he had fixed his return journey from the US on his birthday to avoid the celebration.

Addressing his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari; the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, and a few other top officials who gathered at his residence to celebrate him, Buhari said appreciated the gifts, cards and well-wishes he received.

The president who celebrated his 80th birthday celebration said a birthday was no more than just another day in the office.

The tribute card signed and read aloud on behalf of the personal staff by Gambari partly read:

“We’re proud of Your Excellency and grateful for the opportunity to serve Your Excellency with respect and abiding loyalty.”

