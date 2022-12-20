Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has promised to relocate from the state after handing over to his successor in 2023 to avoid interfering with the new administration

El-Rufai also urged the people of the state not to come to him for notes for the new governor to give them appointments or contracts

The governor described Uba Sani, the APC governorship candidate in the state, as politically resilient whom he had known for over 20 years

Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna, has said he would leave the state after handing over to his successor on May 29, 2023, adding that he did not want to interfere in the incoming administration.

The governor added that he would not respond to people asking him to give them notes for his successor nor interfere in the affairs of the next All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, Nigerian Tribune reported.

El-Rufai tells APC stakeholders in Kaduna what he would not do after leaving office

El-Rufai said this while speaking at a town hall meeting at the Kaduna central senatorial zone, where he expressed optimism that Uba Sani, APC governorship candidate in the state would succeed him.

The governor maintained that he had known Sani for over 20 years and he had proven to be politically resilient.

He said that the next governor of the state would be guided by God if his heart is pure, but maintained that Sani is a good man who will also run good governance.

El-Rufai then urged the people of the state not to bombard him with notes for Sani for political appointments or contracts when he become the governor.

He said the governorship hopeful is a worthy successor who will take the state to greater heights when voted for as governor.

