The chairman of the Ogun state chapter of the Labour Party, Michael Ashade, has accused Doyin Okupe of mishandling the N20 million mobilisation fund

Ashade alleged that Okupe received N20m for the state to mobilise for Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally in Oyo, but Okupe only released N4m for the state chapter

Okupe, who is the campaign director of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council, was earlier stripped off his membership by the state chapter

Abeokuta, Ogun - The Ogun state chairman of the Labour Party, Michael Ashade, has alleged that Doyin Okupe, the Peter Obi presidential campaign director, mishandled the N20 million mobilisation fund.

Ashade said the campaign council allocated the money to the party's state chapter, The Cable reported.

Ogun Labour Party accuses Doyin Okupe of mishandling the N20m campaign fund Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The party's chairman made the allegation during his appearance on Arise TV on Saturday, December 3.

He said Okupe only remitted N4 million out of the N20 million that was approved to mobilise the state party members for the Oyo presidential campaign rally in November.

The party chairman disclosed that the fund was one of the reasons Okupe was suspended from the party in the state.

The Ogun state chapter of the Labour Party has earlier revoked Okupe's membership and other 10 party members for failing to pay their membership dues.

Why Okupe was suspended from Labour Party in Ogun

But the party's national secretary, Umar Farouk, said the suspension is null and void.

According to Farouk, the Ogun chapter of the party did not follow disciplinary procedures before taking action.

His statement reads in part:

"We also highlighted certain deeds that occurred during the rally at Ibadan in which members in Ogun State were expected to be mobilised for that rally. And certain financial anomalies occurred, which we highlighted there."

Source: Legit.ng