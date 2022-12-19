Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria's electoral body has been warned that it cannot afford to fail at polls.

Influential lawmaker Senator Sani Musa, told INEC that it must give Nigerians a credible election.

He also stated that security agencies should embrace the pressure that comes with election preparation and ensure the electorates' safety.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Senator Sani Musa, the chairman senate committee on services, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it cannot afford to fail at the 2023 general elections.

The influential lawmaker made this known in an interview while urging security agencies to get their acts together to ensure a credible and peaceful election.

Mohammed Sani Musa CON is a Nigerian politician and the senator representing the Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly. Photo: Senator Sani Musa

Source: UGC

Senator Musa said:

"INEC and the Police and other Security Agencies should be more proactive especially in beefing up adequate security round all INEC offices and facilities across the country rather than giving excuses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Let the Police go after and fish out not only the hoodlums behind these destructions but also their sponsors and then prosecute them immediately under the stipulated laws so as to serve as deterrent to others."

Senator Sani condemns use of hoodlums to disrupt electoral exercise

As reported by Vanguard, the influential lawmaker, however, urged political parties, their candidates, and supporters to follow the electoral tenets outlined by the electoral body ahead of the elections.

He stated that fortifying hoodlums and miscreants to disturb the electoral process and killing innocent people would portray the country in good light.

He urged electoral stakeholders to empower youths to be positively valuable to society, especially during the electoral process.

Senator Musa:

"Just as the umpires and Security Agencies have vital roles to play towards the success of the elections, so do we Politicians and even the electorate also have roles to play towards the success."

Meanwhile, Senator Musa donated 100 branded vehicles and ICT equipment to support the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng