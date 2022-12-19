The PDP presidential campaign council has sustained its calls for Bola Tinubu to present himself for public scrutiny

Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has stayed away from debates and interactive sessions organised for presidential candidates

Atiku's media aide, Phrank Shaibu, insists Tinubu has a shady background and can't be trusted with leading Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, has chided the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for refusing to open himself up for scrutiny ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shaibu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, December 19, said Tinubu's entire life and persona is based on falsehood, adding that he cannot address questions on his personality, hence his decision to continue to run all over the place.

He said:

“In 2007 a former head of the civil service of Lagos state, Abdulrafiu Babatunde Tinubu, one of the eldest members of the Tinubu family, published a book titled "Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa, Lagos (The Tree)."

“Abdulrafiu included the names of all members of the Tinubu dynasty from the 19th century till date. Conspicuously missing from the book was the name of Bola Tinubu.

“The author claimed anyone whose name was not listed in the book was not an authentic member of the Tinubu family.”

Comparing Tinubu to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Shaibu wrote:

“Atiku Abubakar's history has never been in doubt. His father was Garba Abubakar, a Fulani trader and farmer, while Atiku's mother was Aisha Kande.

“Atiku was named after his paternal grandfather Atiku Abdulqadir who hailed from Wurno, Sokoto state and migrated to Kojoli village at Jada, Adamawa state. His maternal grandfather was Inuwa Dutse, who migrated to Jada, Adamawa state, from Dutse, Jigawa state.

“Where is Tinubu from? Who are his parents? Who was Tinubu's father? What was his name? What is Tinubu's full name? Is it Bolatito, Omobolanle, Abolaji, Bolarinwa?

“While it is not uncommon for leaders to use a short version of their names, most times, for the purpose of stylistic rendition, the full outlay of their names is nonetheless public knowledge.

“However, it is confounding that in the case of the APC presidential candidate, he is simply known as Bola Tinubu. No one knows the prefix or suffix to his 'Bola.'”

Probing further, Shaibu said:

“Tinubu also seems to have moved from infancy directly to university in the United States of America hence his record as the only presidential candidate in the history of Nigeria not to include his primary and secondary school information on his INEC Form CF001.

“Since the APC continues to insist that they will not present their presidential candidate for media scrutiny, may we, therefore, call on the media handlers of this particular 'Bola' Tinubu to avail the country and its people the full outlay of Bola Tinubu's name.

“The nation shall be most grateful if the APC can remove this tiny veil out of the many shades about their presidential candidate that they don't want the Nigerian people to know about.

“It is often said that you can fool some people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of people all of the time. Nigerians must not allow a stranger, an anonymous man with no record to control the destiny of over 200 million people.”

2023: ADC lists three leaders who built mega Lagos, leaves out Tinubu

On its part, the Lagos chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has claimed that Tinubu was not responsible for making the state a mega city.

During one of its presidential campaign rallies, the APC claimed that Tinubu masterminded Lagos's development as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Debunking the claims, the Lagos state chairman of the ADC, George Ashiru, stated that Lagos was built by former governor Lateef Jakande, famously known as 'Baba Kekere' and former military administrators – General Mobolaji Johnson and Brigadier Buba Marwa.

2023: I thank God I am not Tinubu's running mate, says Dogara

Meanwhile, ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has declared that he is grateful he is not Tinubu's running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Dogara made the comment during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi while reacting to a question that he is not supporting the APC presidential candidate because he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party.

He said:

“I am more than grateful to God that it didn't happen, and so many friends and well-wishers have also told me they are thanking God daily that I am not on that ticket granted what they now see and know about the candidate.”

