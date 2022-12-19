Femi Fani-Kayode says comments made by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau concerning Bola Tinubu are irresponsible and deceitful

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, had allegedly stated that Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, is sick and unstable

In a rebuttal, Fani-Kayode rained expletives on Shekarau and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Twitter - Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has chided Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, for saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is 'seriously sick and unstable.'

Fani-Kayode stated that Shekarau is a deceitful man in a deceitful party. Photo credit: @realffk

The APC chieftain, who is the director of special media projects, operations and new media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, lambasted Shekarau in a tweet seen by Legit.ng on Monday, December 19.

He described the words uttered by the former minister of education as:

“Irresponsible and deceitful words from an irresponsible and deceitful man in an irresponsible and deceitful party.”

He then wrote:

“Thunder fire you Ibrahim. It is Atiku that is seriously sick and unstable and not Asiwaju. He is sick in body, spirit and soul.

“We don't want a sick and conflicted half man/half woman "non-binary" president who spends all his time in Dubai. We want a real man like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Fani-Kayode followers blast ex-minister for his tweet on Ibrahim, Atiku

However, the former minister's tweet irked some of his followers, who responded in the comments section.

Some others, however, hailed the Osun-born politician.

Mancha Jonathan wrote:

“I don't understand why people hate hearing the truth. Why must Tinubu be punished by his handlers with stress instead of listening to Shekaru's advisory? After all, it's not a crime to be sick.”

Alaibi Joseph Nnana wrote:

“I want to see the human being FFK mentors actually. Can anybody actually call this man of over 60 of age "my mentor". I am asking an honest question.”

Issa Sodiq lshola wrote:

“The more they continue to comment on Asiwaju's health, the more they sound stupid and irresponsible. Asiwaju who attended every meetings, campaign rally and engagement is fit and very healthy than many of those who chooses to comment negatively on his health.”

Ani Stanley wrote:

“FFK secretly working against Tinubu, the hate of yesterdays has not faded. You can see it in his choice of words.”

