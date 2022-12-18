Attijjaniya Islamic sect, an influential northern religious group, has endorsed the APC presidential group, Bola Tinubu

At its Maulud celebration on Saturday, December 18, the group prayed for the success of Tinubu in the 2023 general election

The grand khalifa of the Attijjaniya Islamic sect, Muhammad Niass, also conferred a grand khadi title on Tinubu just as he revealed why the group endorsed the former Lagos governor

Niger state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has secured the endorsement of the Attijjaniya Islamic sect as the religious group prayed for his success in the 2023 general election.

The grand khalifa of the Attijjaniya Islamic sect, Muhammad Niass, also conferred a grand khadi title on Tinubu at a ceremony held on Saturday, December 17, in Niger state.

Attijjaniya Islamic sect backs APC's Bola Tinubu to become president in 2023. Photo credit: @GovNiger

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by Mary Noel-Berje, chief press secretary to the Niger governor.

Legit.ng gathers that the event was part of activities for the Maulud celebration of Jam’iyatul Ansarul Deeni Attijjaniya in the northern state.

Tinubu is a trusted person, says Attijjaniya's grand khalifa Muhammad Niass

Niass said Tinubu is a trusted person in the areas of human and infrastructural development.

According to the religious leader, the APC presidential candidate will transform Nigeria if elected president.

The grand khalifa also urged the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for peace in Nigeria.

Dignitaries at the event included Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger; Zubairu Dada, minister of state for foreign affairs; Yahaya Abubakar, among others.

