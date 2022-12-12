The 2023 presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, as a member of the council.

The Punch reports that the leadership of the PDP's PCO appointed Adeleke as the chairman of the Southwest coordinating committee of the campaign council.

Atiku appointed Adeleke and others to key positions in PDP presidential campaign council. Photo: Ademola Adeleke, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Getty Images

A notice signed by the PDP PCO's director-general, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday, December 10, said that Adeleke and other key members were appointed to head strategic campaign offices within the party.

Tambuwal also noted that the members of the council including Dino Melaye who was appointed the director of public affairs are expected to steer the Atiku Abubakar presidential plan.

According to Tambuwal, these appointments are expected to take effect immediately.

Below is the list of the newly appointed PCO members

Zonal Coordinating Committee:

1. South-East: Senator Theodore Orji (Chairman)

Theodore Orji was a former governor of Abia state, who served between 2007 to 2015.

He was formerly a career civil servant and served as the Chief of Staff to his predecessor, in the state, Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. He is currently the lawmaker representing Abia central senatorial district.

2. South-South: Senator Duoye Diri (Chairman)

A former lawmaker who represented Bayelsa Central senatorial district at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly, Diri is the current governor of Bayelsa state and a member of the PDP.

3. South-West: Senator Ademola Adeleke (Chairman)

Adekele is the newly elected governor of Osun state, an uncle to the hip-hop singer, David Adekele popularly known as Davido, Adeleke beat the incumbent governor to clinch the Osun 2022 governorship election.

4. North-Central: Senator Gabriel Suswam (Chairman)

A former governor of Benue state, Suswan is a senator of the Ninth Assembly and ex-lawmaker of the House of Representatives who had served in various capacities.

5. North-East: Darius Ishiaku (Chairman)

Ishaku is the current governor of Taraba state and a strong member of the PDP. he was preceded in the state by Abubakar Sani Danladi whose tenure ended in 2015.

6. North-West: Adamu Aliero (Chairman)

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Aliero served as the lawmaker representing Kebbi Central between June 5, 2007, and December 18, 2008.

In addition to these appointments, the PDP PCO campaign council made appointments for Zonal Liaison Desk Officers.

It was gathered that the new governor's appointment is one of the recent appointments made by the PDP campaign council.

Confusion as court adjourns suit to seeking to disqualify top 2023 presidential candidate from race

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State adjourned the hearing on a fundamental human rights suit filed against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

The suit before the judge, Hyeladzira Nganjiwa was instituted by an Onitsha-based human rights activist and lawyer, Jezie Ekejiuba.

Also joined in the suit with number: FHC/AWK/CS/198/2022 are the Federal Government of Nigeria, the minister of justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the PDP and Atiku.

Atiku's wife takes campaign to another level, surprises many in top northern state

In other news, Atiku Abubakar's wife assured women and youths of her husband's commitment to protecting their interests.

The wife of former Nigeria's vice president said her husband is strategising on the best approach to solving the challenges of women and youths.

According to her, there is a need for women across the northern part of the country to throw their support for Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng