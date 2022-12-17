The PDP presidential campaign train made a stop at Imo with Atiku Abubakar promising jobs for young people

The party's presidential candidate also stated that the southeast state has a special place in his heart

He assured the people of the state that he would address the issue of insecurity if he is elected the next president of Nigeria

Owerri - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised business and trade will pick up again if he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

The former vice president stated this at the PDP presidential campaign rally, which witnessed significant party supporters at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, Imo state.

Thousands of PDP supporters thronged the Dan Anyiam stadium to witness the party's presidential rally. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

He said:

"For me, it is a homecoming to Imo again. The first chieftaincy title I got in the southeast was in Imo state.''

On insecurity, the PDP presidential candidate noted that if elected, he would sit and dialogue with aggrieved individuals to resolve the insecurity problem in the state.

His words:

"If you elect me, I will sit with stakeholders and sort out the issue of insecurity. If you elect me, business and trade will pick again. This is part of my policy document.

''There will be no need for any young man or woman not to have anything to do. We will provide an environment where things can work."

He also reiterated his stance on restructuring, saying:

"We will work with National Assembly to ensure powers are devoluted to all parts of the country.

''We can bring stable development to this state as we have done before and would do it again. Look at me; I am still strong and can do it.''

On his part, the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu warned that the PDP would not tolerate division within its ranks.

He assured the people that if Atiku is elected, he will bring development to the state and tackle insecurity.

His words:

"I brought the good people of Imo good news. The state is a PDP state. The last election you won.

''Since 1999, the state has always been a PDP. All that left, including Rochas Okorocha were all PDP.

''We must ensure unity to win. We won't tolerate division in the party. We must work together and produce the president on the 25th February. Everyone must mobilize everyone. Once you win the presidency, we will take Imo back.

"If you vote for Atiku, he will bring security and development to the state. Vote for someone who understands the country and how to tackle insecurity.

"Igbo people are prosperous, and we will support the youths and women."

On his part, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said:

"The Imo youths have shown they are ready to vote for the PDP. I am impressed by the numbers."

Okowa noted that entrepreneurs and young people would benefit immensely from the PDP, saying:

"Atiku will set aside $10bn to support small businesses across the country.''

Also speaking, the director-general of PDP presidential campaign council and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal said:

"Atiku is very familiar with the issues of Imo state, southeastern states and Ndigbo. He is here seeking your support to recover this country.

''Insecurity, poverty and economic woes. If you vote for him, you will be convinced that Atiku is the only candidate to set Nigeria to the path of greatness."

Earlier, former governor of Imo state, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha told the people that a vote for Atiku would ensure their vote is secured and no one would steal their mandate again.

He said:

"If we vote Atiku, nobody will steal our votes again. Under seven months, I paid all pensioners owed and restored good governance. I ask you to transfer the love you have for me to my boss, Atiku Abubakar.''

Others present at the rally included the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, his Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, and former governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, among others.

