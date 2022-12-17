Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ranks of the NNPP in Gombe state has increased astronomically

The party has benefitted from the defection of thousands of former PDP supporters to its fold weeks to the polls

Before now, the defectors were members of a prominent and powerful political movement in the northeast state

Gombe - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Gombe state, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki has received officials and members of Sardauna Dawo-Dawo, a political support group loyal to Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Jamil Isyaka Gwamna into the party.

A statement from the NNPP media team in Gombe sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 17, revealed that Mailantarki received the defectors who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the NNPP in the state on Friday, December 16.

The Sardauna Dawo-Dawo political movement declared that they decided to support Mailantarki due to his antecedents. Photo credit: Gombe NNPP

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, they were formally welcomed into the NNPP by the state chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano.

The group, Sardauna Dawo-Dawo, changed its name to Mailantarki Movement after the defection saying, it decided to back the NNPP candidate, because he is young, diverse, competent, energetic, and kind-hearted.

Chairman of the group, Muhammad Makson added that Mailantarki is tested and trusted, and has the character to deal decisively with current issues and challenges facing the state.

He said:

“Our pulling out of our support for the PDP was a collective decision, we all decided to quit and join the NNPP so that we can have a better leadership in Gombe state.

“We believe Mailantarki has the good character and capacity to rescue Gombe state from the misrule of the APC. He has always been saying the right things and has done the right things in the past.”

He said the group has about 2000 exco members and over 20,000 volunteers spread across the 114 wards of Gombe state.

Receiving the defectors into the NNPP, Mailantarki assured them that, they will be carried along in all the activities of the party especially now that the campaigns had commenced, assuring them NNPP will win the next general election.

He urged them to garner more support and promote the party and its candidates in the state adding that, it is only through grassroots mobilization the NNPP can uproot and defeat theruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He also promised that he will to run an all-inclusive government in Gombe state, if he is elected as governor.

Source: Legit.ng