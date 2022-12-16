At the moment, the NNPP in Kaduna state does not have a chairman following the resignation of Ben Kure

Kure, the former chairman of the NNPP in the state, released a statement announcing his resignation on Thursday, December 15

The northern politician claimed that his resignation came from the crisis caused by the party's governorship candidate in the state, Suleiman Hunkuyi

Kaduna - The Kaduna state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ben Kure, has resigned from the position.

Kure in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, December 15, in Abuja, said he has also resigned his membership of the NNPP, Daily Nigerian reports.

The former NNPP boss in the state said his resignation was influenced by the crisis in the party, adding that there had been some irreconcilable differences between himself and Suleiman Hunkuyi, the Kaduna gubernatorial candidate of the party, following alleged undemocratic and disrespectful attitude on the latter's part.

Part of Kure's statement seen by Punch read:

“Since the nomination of Hunkuyi as the party’s governorship candidate, it had remained divided.

“This has negatively affected our planned massive mobilisation of the electorate toward the expected landslide victory in 2023 poll.

“This is largely due to the overbearing nature of Hunkuyi who has been trying to hijack the functions of the office of the state chairman.

“This has created division in the party, forcing prominent members to defect to less popular parties, while depleting our support base."

In Kure's opinion, persons who wanted to join the party due to the track record of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party's presidential candidate, had left owing to Hunkuyi's tendencies.

He added that till this point, the party is yet to commence campaigns because of the crisis caused by Hunkuyi.

His words

“It is sad that most of the people surrounding the governorship candidate lacked quality. All others who had shown interest at the beginning have been forced to leave.

“Up till now we have been unable to commence campaign because of the personality of our governorship candidate, even while banking on the popularity of Kwankwaso."

Trouble hits Kaduna politics over governorship candidacy of top politician

Top leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state had called for the resignation of Suleiman Hunkuyi, as its governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

The leaders also threatened to take legal action against the party should Hunkuyi remain as NNPP's governorship candidate.

Speaking on the issue, the spokesperson of the group, Ibrahim Murtala, urged the NNPP to drop Hunkuyi's ahead of the election.

