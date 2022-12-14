Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is fuming with confidence after stating that his chances of winning the presidential seat in 2023 are brighter than that of his counterparts.

The two-time Kano state governor in his recent visit to Ekiti state made this bold comment at the royal palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, who hosted the NNPP presidential candidate.

Senator Kwankwaso is confident that despite the popularity of Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi, he still stands a better chance of winning the 2023 presidential elections. Photo: NNPP

Source: Facebook

While speaking at the palace of the monarch, Senator Kwankwaso reflected on the incumbent government led by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and how they failed to live up to their promises when they assume power in 2015.

He said:

“If the election takes place today, NNPP has a brighter chance, no political party can defeat NNPP, the PDP has been wounded in the Southeast by the emergence of some political parties, of course in the North, we have caged PDP, even in the South-South, they are no longer popular because of the Presidential primary contest.

“And the APC has failed the citizens, no right-thinking Nigerian will want the status quo to remain, meaning this terrible situation to continue.”

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso speaks on why he should be voted

As reported by Daily Independent, Senator Kwankwaso during his remark also reminisced on his time as the Kano state governor while also reeling out his numerous milestone and reforms in the state.

He said:

“APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win the next year’s Presidential election by God’s grace, we are on ground in the North, and we will win the polls.”

The former Kano state governor will be heading into the 2023 presidential election having in mind that he will have to do battle with three major contenders like the presidential bannerman of the APC, Bole Ahmed Tinubu, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labout Party’s Peter Obi who are all forerunners and top favourites to win the presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng