The DSS has summoned the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, to report to its office in Oyo state

According to the invitation for questioning, Professor Akintola is to appear at the DSS office in Ibadan in one week

This came after the MURIC founder accused Governor Seyi Makinde of allowing some persons to force Muslim students to sing Chrismas carols

Ibadan, Oyo - After his clash with Governor Seyi Makinde, the director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, has been summoned for questioning by the Department of State Security Service at Ibadan, Oyo state capital, PM News has reported.

Akintola had accused Governor Makinde of aiding and abetting Oyo State school authorities who are in the habit of forcing Muslim students and teachers to sing Christmas carols.

The Oyo governor has been accused of allowing persons to force Muslim students to sing Chrismas Carols (Photo: Governor Seyi Makinde)

Source: UGC

Akintola also said:

“Under Seyi Makinde’s watch, Muslim students were herded like sheep to attend the crusade of a German Christian crusader, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda in November 2021. Oyo State public schools were used for the crusade during school hours.

"Again under Makinde’s watch, Muslim applicants attending a screening exercise for appointment were made to answer questions on the Bible in August 2020. Under Makinde’s watch, Muslim teachers were forced to attend a screening exercise on Salah day in July 2022. Yet these are schools using public funds and Muslims are the majority among tax-payers in the state.

“Makinde has a plethora of anti-Muslim actions for which he has never apologized. We have no doubt that he will continue to condone the persecution of Muslim students and Muslim teachers until he is kicked out of office. We, therefore, remind Oyo State Muslims to take their destiny into their own hands by using their voting power to send away their traducer.”

In its summon to Akintola, the DSS asked him to report to their office in Oyo in not more than seven days.

Source: Legit.ng