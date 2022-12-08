The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied the report claiming it may form an alliance with the PDP, saying there is no such arrangement on ground

Major Agbo, the NNPP's spokesman said the party's presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is in the 2023 race to win

Nevertheless, Agbo said the NNPP is open to alliances with parties that are ready to work for Kwankwaso's victory in the forthcoming polls

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has said that it is not in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party is reacting to a report credited to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees. Engr. Buba Galadima, with the claim that the NNPP may go into alliance with the PDP ahead of the polls.

The NNPP has denied reports claiming it may form an alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

A statement issued by the NNPP's publicity secretary, Major Agbo, however, said there is no such arrangement on ground, Leadership reported.

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso in the race to win, says NNPP

Agbo added that the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is in the race to win.

“There is no such arrangement on ground as our presidential candidate is in this race to win and provide purposeful leadership in line with our party programmes and manifesto. He is determined to go all the way due to his passion to serve Nigerians," the statement read in part.

NNPP welcomes alliances from like-minded political parties

Nevertheless, Agbo said the NNPP as a mass movement welcomes electoral alliances from like minded political parties in its quest to rescue Nigeria.

He, however, insisted that any such arrangement must be the one that would see others joining the NNPP to deliver Kwankwaso and never the other way round.

The NNPP spokesman said the report of the alliance is a figment of the imagination of those who engineered it.

